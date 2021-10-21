Skip to main content

Middle East

Saudi holds at 15-year high, Qatar extends gains

2 minute read

An investor looks at the screen at the Dubai International Financial Market in Dubai, UAE February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market rose in early trade on Thursday, holding on to a 15-year high, while the Qatari index extended gains to a second session.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) advanced 0.2%, with Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) rising 0.9%, while Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group (4013.SE) leapt 3.3%.

Among other gainers, oil giant Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) added 0.2% after HSBC raised its target price to 38.8 riyals from 37.5 riyals earlier.

Economies in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will grow faster next year than previously thought, according to a Reuters poll of economists who warned a decline in oil and gas prices was the biggest risk to their outlook. read more

All GCC economies are highly reliant on oil and gas exports and any disruption in energy prices due to geopolitical tension and a slowdown in the global economy could hurt the recovery.

Saudi will see 5.1% economic growth next year after a modest 2.3% expansion this year and a sharp 4.1% contraction last year.

In Qatar, the benchmark index (.QSI) gained 0.3%, led by a 3.9% leap in Qatar Gas Transport (Nakilat) (QGTS.QA), rising for a seventh session in eight.

On Sunday, Nakilat, one of the world's largest shippers of liquefied natural gas, reported a net profit of 1 billion riyals ($273.37 million) for the nine months ended Sept. 30, up from 899.5 million riyals year ago.

** UAE markets were closed for a public holiday

($1 = 3.6580 Qatar riyals)

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · October 20, 2021 · 3:24 PM UTC

Damascus bomb kills 14, then army shells fall on rebel area killing 12

A blast on an army bus in Damascus on Wednesday killed 14 people, state media reported, the deadliest bombing in the Syrian capital in years, quickly followed by army shelling in rebel-held Idlib which rescue workers said killed 12 people.

Middle East
Returning Syrian refugees at risk of abuse, persecution -HRW report
Middle East
Saudi foreign minister, U.S. special envoy to Iran discuss nuclear talks - SPA
Middle East
Lebanon goes to polls in March amid economic meltdown
Middle East
Turkey's citizenship-for-homes sales hit roadblock

Record sales of homes to foreigners in Turkey, driven by a sharply falling currency and the promise of citizenship, are starting to slow after a new government rule aimed at tackling inflated prices, property experts say.