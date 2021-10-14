Skip to main content

Saudi inflation inches up to 0.6% in September

A Saudi woman wearing a face mask, shops at a supermarket following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's consumer price index increased 0.6% in September from a year earlier and was 0.2% higher month on month, government data showed on Thursday.

The annual rate was marginally above a rise of 0.3% in August and 0.4% in July, data from Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Statistics showed. That compared with a rise of 6.2% in June, the last month affected by the tripling of value added tax (VAT) to 15% in July last year.

"Food and Beverages prices were the main driver of the inflation rate in September 2021 due to their high importance in the Saudi consumer basket (with a weight of 18%)," the General Authority for Statistics said.

Food prices rose 2.6% due to a 12.5% rise in vegetable prices and meat and poultry prices increasing by 2%.

Transport prices rose 5.9% on the back of a 44.9% increase in gasoline prices, the statistics authority said.

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Toby Chopra

