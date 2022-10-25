Saudi investment minister says will get over 'recent spat' with United States















DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Tuesday his country would "get over this recent spat" with the United States, which he said was unwarranted, adding that both countries were "solid allies" in the long-term.

"On the other side, we're very strong with our Asian partners," he said, naming Japan and Korea and noting that China was the biggest importer of Saudi Arabia's hydrocarbons.

