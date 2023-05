Saudi King invites Syria's Assad to attend Arab League summit -Syrian state media

May 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz invited Syria's President Bashar al-Assad to attend an Arab League summit in the Gulf country's city of Jeddah, the Syrian state media reported on Wednesday.

The Saudi foreign ministry on Tuesday said that the kingdom will reopen its diplomatic mission in Syria, nearly a decade after diplomatic ties were cut and two days after Syria was readmitted into the Arab League.

Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel











