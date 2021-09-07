Saudi king refers public security director to investigation with corruption charges -SPA

CAIRO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's King Salman issued a royal decree to terminate the public security director Khalid al-Harbi and refer him to investigation with corruption charges, the state news agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

Charges include embezzlement of public money, forgery, bribery and abuse of influence.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam Editing by Chris Reese

