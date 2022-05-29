Saudi King Salman appoints climate envoy, ambassador to China

May 29 (Reuters) - Saudi King Salman appointed minister of state for foreign affairs Adel al-Jubeir as the kingdom's climate envoy, a royal decree said on Sunday, adding that he will also keep his job as a minister.

The king also appointed Abdulrahman al-Harbi as ambassador to China and two new advisors to the royal court, decrees published by state media said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.