Saudi King Salman leaves hospital -state news agency

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz addresses the kingdom's advisory Shura Council from his royal palace in Neom, Saudi Arabia, December 29, 2021, Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

May 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz left King Faisal Specialist Hospital on Sunday, after taking some time to rest on doctors' advice following a colonoscopy last week, state news agency SPA said, citing the royal court.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah

