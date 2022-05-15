1 minute read
Saudi King Salman leaves hospital -state news agency
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
May 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz left King Faisal Specialist Hospital on Sunday, after taking some time to rest on doctors' advice following a colonoscopy last week, state news agency SPA said, citing the royal court.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Nayera Abdallah
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.