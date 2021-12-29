Saudi king says kingdom concerned about Iran's 'lack of cooperation'

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz announces the 2022 budget at Neom Royal Palace, Saudi Arabia, December 12, 2021. Pictures taken December 12, 2021. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Saudi King Salman said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia was concerned about Iran's lack of cooperation with the international community on its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz, who was addressing the kingdom's advisory Shura Council, added that he hoped Iran will change its "negative" behaviour in the region and choose the direction of dialogue and cooperation.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi and Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Leslie Adler

