Saudi king says kingdom concerned about Iran's 'lack of cooperation'
DUBAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Saudi King Salman said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia was concerned about Iran's lack of cooperation with the international community on its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.
King Salman bin Abdulaziz, who was addressing the kingdom's advisory Shura Council, added that he hoped Iran will change its "negative" behaviour in the region and choose the direction of dialogue and cooperation.
