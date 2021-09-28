Skip to main content

Middle East

Saudi launches $13 billion plan to turn coastal region into tourism hub

1 minute read

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a session of the Shura Council in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 20, 2019. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman launched a 50 billion riyal ($13 billion) strategy on Tuesday to develop the Aseer region on the Red Sea coast into a tourism hub that would attract 10 million visitors by 2030, state news agency SPA reported.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Omar Fahmy Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 1:46 PM UTC

Turkey to press Russia to restore calm in Syria's Idlib

The presidents of Russia and Turkey will hold talks on Wednesday on curbing renewed violence in northwest Syria and possibly expanding Moscow's sales of military defence systems to Ankara, Turkish officials said.

Middle East
"Don't worry," says jailed Egypt rights researcher as he is driven from court
Middle East
Iran rejects U.S. demand for U.N. inspectors' access to nuclear site
Middle East
Jordan's state carrier to resume flights to Syria for first time in decade
Middle East
Saudi launches $13 billion plan to turn coastal region into tourism hub