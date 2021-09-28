Middle East
Saudi launches $13 billion plan to turn coastal region into tourism hub
CAIRO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman launched a 50 billion riyal ($13 billion) strategy on Tuesday to develop the Aseer region on the Red Sea coast into a tourism hub that would attract 10 million visitors by 2030, state news agency SPA reported.
