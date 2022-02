Saudi-led coalition asks civilians in Yemeni ministries in Sanaa to evacuate -state media

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen asked civilians in Yemeni ministries and government institutions in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa to evacuate them immediately, state media said citing the coalition on Sunday.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Enas Alashray; editing by Grant McCool

