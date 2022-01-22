Saudi-led coalition denies targeting detention centre in Yemen's Saada

A man walks on the collapsed roof of a detention center hit by air strikes, in Saada, Yemen Jaunary 21, 2022. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

CAIRO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen said that reports of it targeting a detention centre in Yemen's Saada province were untrue, the Saudi official news agency SPA reported on Saturday.

"The coalition will inform the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen and the International Committee of the Red Cross on the facts and details," the state news agency said, citing a coalition spokesman.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.