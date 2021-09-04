Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Saudi-led coalition destroys explosive-laden drone - state media

DUBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi group said it intercepted an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-aligned group towards the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi state media reported on Saturday.

The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing forces of the ousted government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi fighting the Houthis. There was no immediate public comment from the Houthis, but the group regularly fires drones and missiles targeting Saudi Arabia.

Reporting by Yousef Saba Editing by Mark Potter

