Saudi-led coalition destroys explosives-laden boat in southern Red Sea -state TV
CAIRO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen destroyed an explosives-laden boat in the southern Red Sea before it could carry out an attack, Saudi state television reported on Thursday, citing a coalition statement.
"The boat was launched from Yemen's Hodeidah," state TV added, referring to an area controlled by Houthi forces.
The coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthi group ousted the internationally recognised government from the capital Sanaa.
