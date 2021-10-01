Skip to main content

Saudi-led coalition destroys explosives-laden drone fired at direction of Jazan -state media

CAIRO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Friday it intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone fired at the direction of Jazan, which was launched by the Houthis in Yemen, state media reported.

The coalition, which intervened in Yemen in March 2015, has often retaliated on cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia with air strikes in Yemen.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba And Omar Fahmy; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East
