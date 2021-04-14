Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Middle EastSaudi-led coalition destroys three explosives-laden drones fired at Jazan -state TV

Reuters
1 minute read

The Saudi-led coalition destroyed three Houthi explosives-laden drones fired in the direction of the southern Saudi city of Jazan, state TV reported on Thursday.

The coalition said it would take “necessary operational measures” to protect civilians in line with international law.

The coalition, which intervened in Yemen in March 2015, has often retaliated to cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia with air strikes in Yemen.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · April 15, 2021 · 2:26 PM UTCIran, world powers resume nuclear talks amid strains over enrichment, Natanz attack

Iran and global powers resumed talks on Thursday to rescue the 2015 nuclear deal in an effort potentially complicated by Tehran's decision to ramp up uranium enrichment and what it called Israeli sabotage at a nuclear site.

Middle EastFly-past celebrates Israel’s independence amid a return to normality
Middle EastCar bomb blast kills four in Baghdad’s Sadr City - police
Middle EastDollar set for back-to-back weekly losses as Treasury yields retreat
Middle EastDollar steady as strong data offsets lower yields