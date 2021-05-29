Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Saudi-led coalition destroys explosives-laden drone headed for Khamis Mushait -state TV

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said early on Sunday it destroyed an explosives-laden drone headed towards Khamis Mushait launched by Houthi militia in Yemen, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a tweet early on Sunday that an operation targeted Saudi Arabia's King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait with explosives-laden drones, and the hit was accurate.

The coalition earlier dismissed as "fabricated" video footage issued by the Houthi movement on Saturday purportedly showing an incursion by its fighters into a Saudi Arabian border area on the frontlines.

