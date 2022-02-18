Saudi-led coalition destroys explosives-laden Houthi boat in Red Sea -state TV

DUBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen said it had destroyed a small Houthi boat in the south of the Red Sea that was loaded with explosives, Saudi state television reported on Friday.

The coalition added that the boat had departed Yemen's main Red Sea port of Hodeidah.

Reporting by Enas Alashray; writing by Lina Najem; editing by Mark Heinrich

