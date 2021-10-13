Skip to main content

Middle East

Saudi-led coalition destroys two Houthi explosive-laden boats - TV

1 minute read

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen has destroyed two explosive-laden boats used in an attempted attack by the Iran-aligned group in the south of the Red Sea, Saudi state TV said on Wednesday.

The channel did not give indications about the target of the attempted attack.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to try to restore a Saudi-backed, internationally-recognized government toppled by the Houthis in 2014. The war has caused what the United Nations describes as the world's biggest humanitarian crisis.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Peter Graff Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 10:55 AM UTC

Tension over Beirut blast probe nudges Lebanon into new crisis

Growing tension over a judicial probe into last year's Beirut port blast threatens to push Lebanon into yet another political crisis, testing Prime Minister Najib Mikati's new government as it struggles to dig the country out of economic collapse.

Middle East
Turkey says it will do "what is necessary" after Syria attacks
Middle East
Analysis: Iraqi voters spurn Iran's allies, but Tehran could still fight for clout
Middle East
EXCLUSIVE Turkish intelligence helped Iraq capture Islamic State leader, sources say
Middle East
U.S. hopes Abraham Accords will help Israeli-Palestinian issue - officials