Saudi-led coalition foils Houthi attack on oil tankers -Saudi state TV

March 23 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen destroyed two explosive-laden boats on Wednesday which the Iran-aligned group was planning to use in attacks on oil tankers in the south of the Red Sea, Saudi state TV reported.

There was no immediate confirmation from Houthis.

Reporting Yasmin Hussein, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely

