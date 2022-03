Saudi-led coalition to halt military operations in Yemen to help negotiations -SPA

CAIRO, March 29 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Tuesday it will halt military operations in Yemen starting Wednesday to help create a positive atmosphere during the holy month of Ramadan in order for negotiations between Yemeni parties to succeed, the Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported.

Saudi Arabia hosted allied factions from Yemen's war on Tuesday as the U.N. tries to secure a truce aimed at allowing fuel ships and some flights into Houthi-held areas during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, sources familiar with matter said. read more

Reporting by Alaa Swilam Editing by Chris Reese

