Middle EastSaudi-led coalition intercepts, destroys drone launched by Houthis -Saudi TV

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-aligned group in the direction of the Saudi border province of Jazan, the kingdom's state TV said on Thursday.

This is the first cross-border attack reported by the coalition since a lull observed for the Muslim Eid al Fitr holiday on May 13. The Houthis did not confirm the attack.

