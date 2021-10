Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Wednesday it intercepted an explosives-laden drone that attempted to attack Abha international airport, Saudi state TV reported.

The coalition added that debris scattered from intercepting the drone fell inside the vicinity of the airport.

No casualties or damages were reported.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Chris Reese

