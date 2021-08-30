Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Abha airport

CAIRO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Tuesday that it intercepted a Houthi drone that was targeting Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport, state media reported .

Shrapnel was scattered by the interception in the vicinity of the airport, without injuries or damage, the coalition said.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Omar Fahmy; Editing by Tom Hogue

