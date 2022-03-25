Saudi-led coalition says Aramco fire under control, no casualties

DUBAI, March 25 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition said on Friday an Aramco petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah had been targeted by an attack, but that a fire in two tanks at the oil facility had been brought under control.

A statement by the coalition said there had been no casualties as a result of the attack by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

Reporting by Yomna Ehab; Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Jan Harvey

