Saudi-led coalition says destroyed drone targeting airport - Arabiya TV

DUBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen said on Thursday it had destroyed an armed drone attempting to target Abha international airport, al-Arabiya TV reported.

Debris from the destruction of the drone surrounding the airport did not cause any injuries, the coalition added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.