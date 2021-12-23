Skip to main content
Saudi-led coalition says destroyed drone targeting airport - Arabiya TV

DUBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen said on Thursday it had destroyed an armed drone attempting to target Abha international airport, al-Arabiya TV reported.

Debris from the destruction of the drone surrounding the airport did not cause any injuries, the coalition added.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Alison Williams

