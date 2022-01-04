Saudi-led coalition says Emirati ship was seized by Houthis in international waters

A view of a ship seized by Yemen's Houthi rebels off the Yemen's Red Sea coast in a frame grab from video handed out by the Houthi's media center on January 3, 2022. Houthi Media Office/Handout via Reuters

CAIRO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said an Emirati vessel seized by the Iranian-aligned movement on Monday had been intercepted in international waters, Al Arabiya TV reported on Tuesday.

The coalition demanded the release of the vessel with its full cargo, warning that "launching piracy and kidnapping operations from any port in Yemen will make it a legitimate military target", the Saudi-owned news channel said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy and Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.