Saudi-led coalition says hostile projectile hit airport in Jizan, injuring five civilians

CAIRO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi movement in Yemen said a hostile projectile launched by the group hit King Abdullah airport in Jizan, injuring five civilians, the Saudi state news agency reported on Friday.

"There were five minor injuries among civilians, passengers and airport employees," the agency quoted a coalition spokesman as saying.

Reporting by Ahmad Tolba Writing Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Chris Reese

