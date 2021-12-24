Saudi-led coalition says hostile projectile hits Jazan - state media

CAIRO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said that a Houthi projectile hit the Saudi city of Jazan, state TV al-Ekhbariya reported on Friday.

The coalition, which intervened in Yemen's war in 2015, said the projectile hit an industrial workshop. Initial reports said two civilians were wounded, it added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein and Alaa Sweilam; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.