Middle East
Saudi-led coalition says hostile projectile hits Jazan - state media
1 minute read
CAIRO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said that a Houthi projectile hit the Saudi city of Jazan, state TV al-Ekhbariya reported on Friday.
The coalition, which intervened in Yemen's war in 2015, said the projectile hit an industrial workshop. Initial reports said two civilians were wounded, it added.
Reporting by Yasmin Hussein and Alaa Sweilam; Editing by Nick Macfie
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.