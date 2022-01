Saudi-led coalition says Houthi missile fell in industrial zone

CAIRO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said a ballistic missile fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement had fallen in a southern industrial zone, state media reported on Sunday.

A resident sustained minor injuries in the attack, according to the official Saudi Press Agency, which added that it was the third time the industrial zone of Ahad al Masarihah in south-western Saudi Arabia had been targeted.

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

