Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed drone targeting Najran airport -state media

CAIRO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen said its air defences destroyed a drone targeting Najran airport in the south of Saudi Arabia, state media reported on Sunday.

Debris from the destroyed drone, launched from Sanaa airport in Yemen, was scattered in a residential area but no injuries were reported, Saudi state TV said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Enas Alashray; Writing by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.