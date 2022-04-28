Saudi-led coalition says it will release 163 Houthi prisoners

CAIRO, April 28 (Reuters) - The Saudi Arabian-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Thursday it would release 163 prisoners from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group who fought against the kingdom, as part of a humanitarian initiative.

The coalition had already begun taking measures to release the prisoners in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross, added a statement on the Saudi state news agency SPA.

Coalition spokesman General Turki al-Malki said the move aimed to support United Nations efforts to solidify a two-month truce that went into effect on April 2, "prepare the atmosphere for dialogue between the Yemeni sides and facilitate closing the prisoners and detainees file".

Earlier on Thursday, U.N. special envoy Hans Grundberg said on Twitter that the parties have reiterated their commitment to upholding the nationwide truce, the most significant step in years towards ending the seven-year conflict. read more

The warring parties had also been discussing a possible prisoner swap under U.N. auspices, which a Houthi official said last month could free 1,400 Houthi prisoners in return for 823 coalition prisoners, including 16 Saudis and three Sudanese.

Last week, the official, Abdul Qader al-Murtada, head of the Houthi's prisoner affairs committee, said the group made a new offer to the U.N. that includes freeing 200 prisoners from each side before the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday starting next week. read more

The last major prisoner exchange, involving around 1,000 detainees, took place in 2020 as part of confidence-building steps agreed at the last peace talks held in 2018.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from Sanaa. The war has killed tens of thousands, devastated the economy and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

The truce deal also included allowing fuel imports into Houthi-held areas and some flights operating from Sanaa airport. The flights have yet to start, with the Saudi-backed authorities insisting all passengers carry government-issued passports.

"We are working tirelessly to help them (parties) identify solutions to resume flights from Sanaa," Grundberg said.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy Writing by Ghaida Ghantous Editing by Edmund Blair and Frances Kerry

