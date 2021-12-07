Middle East
Saudi-led coalition says projectile fell near public road in Jazan -state media
CAIRO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen said on Tuesday a projectile fell near a public road and a local market in Jazan in the south of the kingdom, Saudi state TV reported.
Violence has escalated dramatically over the last months despite efforts by the United States and the United Nations to engineer a ceasefire in the seven-year-old Yemeni war that has caused a dire humanitarian crisis.
Reporting by Nayera Adballah Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Chris Reese
