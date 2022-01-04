Saudi-led coalition strikes targets in Yemen's Sana'a responding to drone attacks -state TV

CAIRO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition started air strikes on targets in Yemen's capital Sana'a in response to drone attacks launched by the Yemeni Iran-aligned Houthi movement toward the kingdom on Monday, Saudi state TV said early on Wednesday.

The coalition asked civilians not to gather or approach the targeted sites in Sana’a.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; writing by Yomna Ehab; editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.