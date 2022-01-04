Middle East
Saudi-led coalition strikes targets in Yemen's Sana'a responding to drone attacks -state TV
1 minute read
CAIRO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition started air strikes on targets in Yemen's capital Sana'a in response to drone attacks launched by the Yemeni Iran-aligned Houthi movement toward the kingdom on Monday, Saudi state TV said early on Wednesday.
The coalition asked civilians not to gather or approach the targeted sites in Sana’a.
Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; writing by Yomna Ehab; editing by Chris Reese
