Middle East
Saudi-led coalition to target military targets in Yemen's Sanaa -state TV
CAIRO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition said on Wednesday it is launching air strikes on "legitimate" military targets in the capital Sanaa, asking civilians not to gather around or approach the targeted sites.
The Houthis have repeatedly launched cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia using drones and missiles since the coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the movement ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital.
Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Yomna Ehab; Editing by Chris Reese
