Saudi-led coalition targets central security forces camp in Yemen's Sanaa -state TV

CAIRO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen said early on Thursday it targeted a central security forces camp in Yemen's Sanaa, state TV reported.

"The operation in Sanaa is an immediate response after destroying a drone launched towards Jizan," it added.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Chris Reese

