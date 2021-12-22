Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Middle East

Saudi-led coalition targets central security forces camp in Yemen's Sanaa -state TV

1 minute read

CAIRO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen said early on Thursday it targeted a central security forces camp in Yemen's Sanaa, state TV reported.

"The operation in Sanaa is an immediate response after destroying a drone launched towards Jizan," it added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters