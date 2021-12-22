Middle East
Saudi-led coalition targets central security forces camp in Yemen's Sanaa -state TV
1 minute read
CAIRO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen said early on Thursday it targeted a central security forces camp in Yemen's Sanaa, state TV reported.
"The operation in Sanaa is an immediate response after destroying a drone launched towards Jizan," it added.
Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Chris Reese
