Saudi-led coalition welcomes the 2-month truce in Yemen -state TV

CAIRO, April 1 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition, which intervened in March 2015 against the Houthis, welcomed on Friday the U.N.-brokered truce in Yemen saying it supports the U.N. efforts and arrangements to keep the truce, Saudi state TV reported.

The warring sides in Yemen's seven-year conflict have for the first time in years agreed on a nationwide truce, which would also allow fuel imports into Houthi-held areas and some flights operating from Sanaa airport, the United Nations envoy said on Friday. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Yomna Ehab Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.