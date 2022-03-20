Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says thwarts attack aimed at Jeddah

March 20 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Sunday it had intercepted and destroyed a "hostile air target" which was aimed towards the Red Sea city of Jeddah, Saudi state media reported.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group had earlier attacked an Aramco distribution plant in Jeddah, after firing missiles and drones at Saudi energy and water desalination facilities in the southern Jizan region.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Alexander Smith

