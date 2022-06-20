Saudi lifts COVID-19 travel restrictions to Turkey, India, Ethiopia and Vietnam

1 minute read

Saudi nationals scan their documents at a digital-Immigration gate at the King Khalid International Airport, after Saudi authorities lifted the travel ban on its citizens after fourteen months due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

RIYADH, June 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia lifted coronavirus travel restrictions on Monday on its citizens travelling to Turkey, India, Ethiopia and Vietnam, state news agency SPA reported.

Earlier this month, the kingdom lifted measures imposed to prevent the spread of the virus, including a requirement to wears face masks indoors.

Reporting by Lina Najem Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.