Saudi lifts COVID-19 travel restrictions to Turkey, India, Ethiopia and Vietnam
RIYADH, June 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia lifted coronavirus travel restrictions on Monday on its citizens travelling to Turkey, India, Ethiopia and Vietnam, state news agency SPA reported.
Earlier this month, the kingdom lifted measures imposed to prevent the spread of the virus, including a requirement to wears face masks indoors.
Reporting by Lina Najem Editing by Gareth Jones
