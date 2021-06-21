Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Saudi minister discussed Iran's nuclear program with IAEA chief -ministry

An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

CAIRO, June 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's foreign minister discussed with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief "the importance of imposing the necessary mechanisms for a rapid and comprehensive inspection of all Iranian nuclear sites," the foreign ministry wrote in a tweet on Monday.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who is on an official visit to Vienna, also discussed with IAEA's Rafael Grossi "stopping Iranian policies and violations of international laws and norms that destabilize the security and stability of the region and the world," the ministry added.

