Saudi minister: we see lack of refining capacity in market, not lack of oil

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Tuesday that he sees no shortage of oil in the market, but a lack of oil refining capacity, making it necessary to invest more in capacity to process crude oil into various oil products.

"As of today, we don't see a lack of oil in the market. There is a lack of refining capacity, which is also an issue, so we need to invest more in refining capacity," Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told reporters in Tokyo.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.