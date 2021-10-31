Saudi PIF chief missed investment summit due to positive COVID-19 test, says Arabiya

Governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan speaks during the fourth annual Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Yasir al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF, did not attend an investment forum in Riyadh last week because he was in self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported, citing sources.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report published on Al Arabiya channel's website on Saturday, which also cited unnamed sources as saying Rumayyan was in good health and had tested negative in a subsequent test.

Rumayyan had been scheduled to speak at the start of the three-day Future Investment Initiative (FII) on Oct. 26 and take part in a panel alongside Wall Street figures, but he did not appear at the kingdom's flagship annual investment event.

The Al Arabiya report said Rumayyan had initially tested positive for COVID-19 in the week leading up to the event and that he was fully vaccinated.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also chairman of the $400 billion PIF, was among the audience briefly on the first day of FII when Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was on stage.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Alison Williams

