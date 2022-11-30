Saudi PIF completes procedures for $17 bln syndicated loan - state TV















CAIRO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) completed procedures for a $17 billion syndicated loan, state TV reported on Wednesday.

The loan's coverage ratio has more than doubled compared to the PIF's previous syndicated loan and it involved cooperation with 25 financial institutions in Europe, America, Asia and the Middle East, state TV added.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Nafisa ELtahir, Editing by Louise Heavens











