Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Saudi PIF names ex-Samba CEO Nashar as head of compliance and governance

1 minute read

DUBAI, June 24 (Reuters) - The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's $430 billion sovereign wealth fund, has appointed Rania Nashar, a former chief executive of Samba Financial Group, as its head of compliance and governance, the fund said on Thursday.

Nashar joined the PIF as a senior advisor to its governor Yasir al-Rumayyan in January this year, drawing on more than two decades of banking industry experience.

PIF said this months it had established two deputy governor roles to support the fund's continued growth and expansion. read more

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 10:47 AM UTCCritic of Abbas dies in Palestinian custody, U.N. demands investigation

A Palestinian parliamentary candidate who criticised the internationally-backed Palestinian Authority died on Thursday after being arrested by PA security forces, drawing international demands for an investigation.

Middle EastIran says U.S. to lift oil sanctions, U.S. says nothing agreed
Middle EastDubai's Latifa is free to travel, statement issued through lawyers says
Middle EastStocks grind higher as investors ponder U.S. inflation signals

Global shares edged up on Thursday, while the U.S. dollar slipped further below two-month highs as investors reassessed U.S. Federal Reserve statements on inflation and looked to upcoming data for direction.

Middle EastSaudi PIF names ex-Samba CEO Nashar as head of compliance and governance

The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's $430 billion sovereign wealth fund, has appointed Rania Nashar, a former chief executive of Samba Financial Group, as its head of compliance and governance, the fund said on Thursday.