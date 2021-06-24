Saudi PIF names ex-Samba CEO Nashar as head of compliance and governance

DUBAI, June 24 (Reuters) - The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's $430 billion sovereign wealth fund, has appointed Rania Nashar, a former chief executive of Samba Financial Group, as its head of compliance and governance, the fund said on Thursday.

Nashar joined the PIF as a senior advisor to its governor Yasir al-Rumayyan in January this year, drawing on more than two decades of banking industry experience.

PIF said this months it had established two deputy governor roles to support the fund's continued growth and expansion. read more

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edmund Blair

