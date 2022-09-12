Saudi prosecution confiscates around $1 bln from criminal gang accused of money laundering - state TV

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

DUBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Saudi Arabian General Prosecution has ordered the confiscation of 4 billion riyals ($1.06 billion) and a 25-year jail term for a criminal gang accused of money laundering, state television reported on Monday.

The gang was comprised of one Saudi citizen and five people with other Arab nationalities, state TV said.

($1 = 3.7573 riyals)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.