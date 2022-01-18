Saudi SABIC plans petrochemicals plant in Jubail -CEO to Asharq TV

CAIRO Jan 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (2010.SE) plans to build a petrochemicals plant in the city of Jubail on the gulf coast in the Eastern Province, after a similar plant in South Korea starts production by year-end, CEO Yousef Abdullah al-Benyan told Asharq TV on Tuesday.

Al-Benyan added that the company views the Korean market as an opportunity to expand in Asia.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy Editing by David Goodman

