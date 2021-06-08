Saudi sovereign fund PIF creates two deputy governor roles

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF said on Tuesday it has established two deputy governor roles to support the $430 billion fund's continued growth and expansion.

Turqi Alnowaiser, who heads PIF's international investments Division, and Yazeed Alhumied, who leads the fund's MENA investments division, will take on the roles alongside their current responsibilities, it said.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) is at the centre of Saudi Arabia's plans to transform the economy by creating new sectors and diversifying revenues away from oil.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.