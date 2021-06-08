Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Saudi sovereign fund PIF creates two deputy governor roles

1 minute read

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF said on Tuesday it has established two deputy governor roles to support the $430 billion fund's continued growth and expansion.

Turqi Alnowaiser, who heads PIF's international investments Division, and Yazeed Alhumied, who leads the fund's MENA investments division, will take on the roles alongside their current responsibilities, it said.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) is at the centre of Saudi Arabia's plans to transform the economy by creating new sectors and diversifying revenues away from oil.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · June 7, 2021 · 6:03 AM UTCSaudi Aramco mandates banks for inaugural dollar sukuk

Saudi Aramco has hired a large group of banks to arrange its inaugural issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, a document showed on Monday, as it seeks cash to fulfil large commitments to its major shareholder, the Saudi government.

Middle EastBiden, Erdogan to discuss their differences next week - White House
Middle EastBritish foreign minister discusses Iran with Saudi crown prince
Middle EastMIDEAST STOCKS Most Gulf markets rise in early trade; Qatar flat
Middle EastSaudi sovereign fund PIF creates two deputy governor roles

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF said on Tuesday it has established two deputy governor roles to support the $430 billion fund's continued growth and expansion.