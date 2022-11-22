Saudi stock exchange to close on Wednesday after World Cup win against Argentina

Saudi woman walks at the Saudi stock market (Tadawul), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

CAIRO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Saudi stock exchange will be closed on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia declared a public holiday and will reopen on Thursday, state TV reported on Tuesday.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz declared Wednesday as a public holiday after the Saudi soccer team beat Argentina in the World Cup on Tuesday.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein and Nayera Abdallah.

