Saudi stock exchange to close on Wednesday after World Cup win against Argentina















CAIRO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Saudi stock exchange will be closed on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia declared a public holiday and will reopen on Thursday, state TV reported on Tuesday.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz declared Wednesday as a public holiday after the Saudi soccer team beat Argentina in the World Cup on Tuesday.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein and Nayera Abdallah. Editing by Jane Merriman











