Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Saudi to supply full contract of Aug-loading crude to at least 5 Asian buyers -sources

1 minute read

General view of Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, the world's top crude oil exporter, will supply full contractual volumes of August-loading crude to at least five Asian customers, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

However, the producer has turned down two of the buyers' requests for extra barrels on top of their contractual volumes, two of the sources said.

Reuters could not immediately reach the Saudi state energy company Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) for comment.

Reporting By Shu Zhang and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · July 11, 2021 · 3:06 PM UTCIsrael's Supreme Court rules in favour of same-sex couple surrogacy rights

Israel's Supreme Court on Sunday ruled that current legal restrictions barring same-sex couples from becoming parents through surrogacy were unlawful and must be lifted within six months.

Middle EastJordan sees hopes of tourism revival after 2020 collapse
Middle EastEgypt's Suez Canal annual revenue hits record $5.84 bln
Middle EastOman's Sultan visits Saudi Arabia on first overseas trip
Middle EastIranian exiles protest, demand prosecution of president-elect