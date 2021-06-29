Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Saudi Telecom Co gets approval for planned IPO of unit

1 minute read

A man passes the Saudi Telecom STC office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser/File Photo

DUBAI, June 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Co (STC) (7010.SE) said on Tuesday the kingdom's stock market regulator had approved the planned initial public offering of its subsidiary, Solutions by STC.

The Capital Market Authority approved an offering of 20%, representing 24 million shares, of Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co, also known as Solutions by STC.

STC hired HSBC, Morgan Stanley and the investment banking arm of Saudi lender National Commercial Bank to advise on the sale, Reuters reported in October, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 5:44 AM UTCUndeclared conflict? America's battles with Iran-backed militia escalate, again

U.S. President Joe Biden's latest strikes against Iran-backed militia in Syria and Iraq were not the first nor likely the last of his young presidency.

Middle EastU.N. peacekeeping missions prepare for possible shutdown
Middle EastIsraeli foreign minister heads to UAE on first official visit
Middle EastBiden says he hopes to meet with Israel's new prime minister soon
Middle EastU.S. troops come under fire in Syria after strikes against Iran-backed militias