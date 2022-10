DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's flagship tourism project developer, The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), will open three resorts in 2023 and 13 more in 2024, the company's president told Al Arabiya on Tuesday.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Writing by Lina Najem











